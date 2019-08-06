Winslow Capital Management Upped Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose While Cordasco Financial Network Has Cut Stake by $404,700

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 272,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.94M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $111.11. About 3.01 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 05/04/2018 – Specialised Therapeutics Asia Initiates Early Access Program For Neratinib; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $221.04. About 554,187 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.03 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.22 million worth of stock.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 42,832 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $216.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 13,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.