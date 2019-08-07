Winslow Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $580.03 Million as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Lourd Capital Cut Position

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90922.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 3.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.08M, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 6.03 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Deactivates its Facebook Account; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp will be ‘more open’ to advertisers, says Facebook Messaging head; 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 28/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE DATA ON FACEBOOK USERS STILL CIRCULATING: CHANNEL 4; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 5,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,955 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, down from 31,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.6. About 11.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 228,360 shares to 851,826 shares, valued at $212.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 340,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 386,281 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 4,993 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.96% or 13,640 shares. 141,559 were accumulated by Psagot House. Mirador Ptnrs LP owns 22,998 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Natixis Lp accumulated 1.06M shares or 1.54% of the stock. Argent Capital Management Ltd holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 307,561 shares. Welch Grp Ltd holds 1,099 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory has invested 3.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kj Harrison And Prns holds 16,152 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 2.10M were accumulated by Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt. 9,829 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. Halsey Incorporated Ct reported 89,187 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marvin Palmer Associate holds 57,867 shares. The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Svcs has invested 7.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,869 were reported by American Asset. Middleton Ma holds 53,459 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 575,511 shares. Huntington State Bank owns 1.16M shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Com has 7.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invesco Ltd holds 3.24% or 81.37M shares. Grace And White holds 9,165 shares. Altimeter Management LP owns 500,000 shares. Field And Main Bancorporation has 13,750 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Mig Cap Ltd Llc reported 5,441 shares stake. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,104 shares. Moreover, Phocas Fincl has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intersect Cap Lc holds 3.54% or 71,188 shares.