Winslow Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp A (BABA) by $409.04 Million; Vista Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $832,572

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) by 86774.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.52M, up from 2,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $172.14. About 12.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $18.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.22. About 1.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 526,337 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $186.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 13,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares to 359,482 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).