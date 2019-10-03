Winslow Capital Management Upped Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $29.70 Million as Stock Rose; Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $5.10 Million as Stock Price Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 18,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 39,905 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.26M, down from 57,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $238.1. About 650,262 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 326,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269.68M, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 1.67 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Builds Member Relationships on Fiserv Technology – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 1.20 million shares to 3.78M shares, valued at $432.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,061 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Inv Prtn Llc has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Cadence State Bank Na accumulated 0.36% or 10,124 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 137,368 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management stated it has 5,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Company L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.84M shares. 663,088 were reported by Guardian Co. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 198,298 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.27% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parkside Financial Bank And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 519 shares. Df Dent & stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 6,087 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 1.21% or 42,345 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.13% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 156,518 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.05% or 124,100 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.40 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Etfs/Usa (FDT) by 6,545 shares to 8,507 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.