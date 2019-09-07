Winslow Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) as Share Value Declined; Putnam Investments Increases Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 71,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.71 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.45 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.08 million, down from 3.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.65 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 292,168 shares to 233,044 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 323,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,500 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 12,505 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 880,090 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,265 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.44% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 35,617 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% stake. Investec Asset Management owns 4,862 shares. 3.58 million are owned by Boston Ptnrs. Guardian Life Of America owns 541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Incorporated reported 96,068 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Yhb Invest has invested 0.15% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.47% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Molson Coors: Measure Twice, Cut Once – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CBD Infused Products Fill Store Shelves Around the Country Following Regulatory Overhaul – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tapping Molson Coors’ Incredible Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Xilinx (XLNX) Down 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Xilinx Stock Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv owns 40 shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.01% or 2,922 shares. 69,877 were accumulated by Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shannon River Fund Management Limited Company has 3.99% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Raymond James Associates invested in 205,288 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 37,875 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 5,091 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 30 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.13M shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates stated it has 36,572 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 243,561 shares. Fairfield Bush Com owns 0.49% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 11,572 shares. The Washington-based Saturna Capital Corp has invested 2.27% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.49M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $583.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A by 746,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari Nv.