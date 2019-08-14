Winslow Capital Management Stake in Expedia (EXPE) Decreased as Stock Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Position Has Upped by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 29,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.64M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $125.65. About 1.00M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 723.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $542.15. About 243,986 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset reported 1,244 shares. Sei owns 89,264 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.33% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Westpac Banking Corp holds 56,181 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 34 shares. 3,046 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Axa invested in 67,406 shares. 3,155 were accumulated by Schwartz Invest Counsel. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 19,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Sweden-based Nordea Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stockbridge Prtnrs Lc holds 2.05% or 123,022 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 13,936 shares. Allstate accumulated 8,465 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.18% or 325,771 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,495 shares to 4,115 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,977 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49,090 shares to 95,970 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 294,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

