Winslow Capital Management Raised Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $35.09 Million as Shares Declined; Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Stake Held by Barclays Plc

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 272,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.94 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 4.74 million shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 20/04/2018 – LILLY: OVERALL SURVIVAL DIDN’T REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 100.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 125,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 250,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 125,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 2.15M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 20/04/2018 – CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ITS CRESCENT POINT NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point names Craig Bryksa as interim CEO; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SEVEN PERCENT EXIT PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter,; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Reinforces Its Current Plan for Change; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-lnterested Activist Attack

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. 205,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $26.94M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 246,333 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Com has 1,727 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate, a California-based fund reported 17,894 shares. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 6,605 shares. Private Na has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Grimes holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,399 shares. Stearns Fincl Services Group Inc Inc accumulated 1,836 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 182,300 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 302,025 shares. Tdam Usa reported 11,997 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Navellier Assocs owns 1,800 shares. Cullen Capital Ltd Liability has invested 2.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Waddell Reed Fin invested in 600,783 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 306,022 are held by Fil.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9,719 shares to 408,061 shares, valued at $175.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 11,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,149 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Ltd Partnership owns 162,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.60 million are held by Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 37,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc owns 1.51 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 427,146 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.04% or 2.54 million shares. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 222,815 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited stated it has 0.16% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 104,996 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 427 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.47M shares. Key Gru (Cayman) Limited has 1.37 million shares. D E Shaw Company Inc reported 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (Call) (NYSE:W) by 199,700 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 5,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in M &Amp T Bk Corp (Put) (NYSE:MTB).