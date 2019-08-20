Winslow Capital Management Raised Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $35.09 Million; Ptc (PTC) Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $708,400 as Stock Value Declined

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 17,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 977,247 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 272,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.94 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.01. About 2.01 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF and Lilly Extend Collaboration Supporting Type 1 Diabetes Research; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance From ARMO Deal

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PTC Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PTC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $103.40 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97 million worth of stock or 210,000 shares.

