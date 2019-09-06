Winslow Capital Management Position in American Tower (AMT) Lowered by $226.57 Million; First Republic Investment Management Increased Micron Technology (MU) Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 7,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 33,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 26,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 31.62 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 55.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 924,407 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.16 million, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.75. About 1.73 million shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,436 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dalal Street Limited Liability Corp holds 1.70M shares or 26.52% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 700 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited. 137,312 were reported by Icm Asset Mngmt Wa. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 9,400 shares. 1,302 were accumulated by Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Company. Leavell Management Incorporated owns 11,000 shares. Davenport & Com Limited Liability Com has 10,683 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.46 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advent Capital Mngmt De owns 1,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0.52% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Incorporated has 1.61% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 181,613 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 32,298 shares to 181,922 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 40,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,330 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc invested in 398,771 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com New York holds 1.33% or 72,334 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 2,396 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 16,275 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Moneta Gru Invest Llc has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,791 shares. Harvest Cap Inc holds 0.2% or 3,245 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,445 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 4,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.82 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,251 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Business Financial Service invested 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Groesbeck Management Nj owns 0.2% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,350 shares. Wendell David Assoc accumulated 1.42% or 46,142 shares.

