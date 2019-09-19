Winslow Capital Management Maintains Position in Netflix (NFLX); As Ciena Com New (CIEN) Shares Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted by $573,508 Its Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 13,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 220,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 206,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 2.86 million shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 62,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.34M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $291.56. About 7.84M shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Netflix: Peacocks, Apples, and Mice, Oh My! – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Netflix Just Snagged the “Seinfeld” Streaming Rights — Here’s Why Investors Should Care – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 101,815 shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $382.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari Nv by 67,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc Com (NYSE:PKI) by 6,250 shares to 3,475 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 22,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,418 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc Com.

