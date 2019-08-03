Winslow Capital Management Maintains Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY); Clean Yield Group Raised Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $1.18 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 272,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.94 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.36M shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – Lilly: Cyramza Study Didn’t Reach Statistical Significance for Overall Survival; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Cluster Headache; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE ALSO RAISED DUE TO FAVORABLE PAYER MIX FOR SEVERAL PRODUCTS, AS WELL AS IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES; 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q U.S. Revenue Rose 8% to $3.155B; 04/05/2018 – Mobify Customer Kim Williams-Czopek of Lilly Pulitzer Wins Retail Innovator Award for Progressive Web App; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 51,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 192,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 140,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 849,951 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. Shares for $47.34 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (NYSE:GG) by 42,000 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 14,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,046 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eventbrite Inc Cl A by 685,027 shares to 945,407 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).