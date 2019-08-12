Winslow Capital Management Maintains Position in Illumina (ILMN); Security Capital Research & Management Has Upped Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding by $50.17 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 4.66M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 36,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 928,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.47M, up from 891,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $290.34. About 652,444 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 378,980 shares to 111,905 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 48,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,520 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings.