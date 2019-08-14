Winslow Capital Management Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); St James Investment Company Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Holding by $2.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 5,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 664,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 billion, up from 659,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08 million shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 49,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.82M shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $48.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.