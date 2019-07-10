Winslow Capital Management Lowered Position in Agilent Technologies (A) by $5.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding as Valuation Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 0-499 U.S. NSLS TOTAL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE 2017; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 04/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – House committee announces #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11…; 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 71,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.37M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 2.06M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.21 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $492.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. $685,454 worth of stock was sold by Grau Dominique on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52M for 25.50 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.