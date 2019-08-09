Winslow Capital Management Lowered By $56.86 Million Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Sentiment Is 1.22

Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 11 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stock positions in Gabelli Utility Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gabelli Utility Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 21.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 228,360 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 851,826 shares with $212.73 million value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $70.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $254.64. About 842,692 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd holds 0.04% or 8,792 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 100,022 shares. Mai Management accumulated 2,242 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 454,713 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Murphy Capital owns 7,374 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Llc invested in 0.62% or 5,073 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 23,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitsubishi Ufj Corp accumulated 221,295 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 10,490 shares. Carderock Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 20,436 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 487,957 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd owns 934 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 69,559 shares to 5.85M valued at $492.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari Nv stake by 109,747 shares and now owns 2.28 million shares. Godaddy Inc Cl A was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, June 21.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $400.06 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Utility Trust for 13,066 shares. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owns 10,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 15,330 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 273,044 shares.