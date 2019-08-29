Winslow Capital Management Lifted Workday (WDAY) Holding; Chicos Fas (CHS) Shorts Decreased By 9.04%

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 55.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 232,004 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 648,625 shares with $125.09M value, up from 416,621 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $42.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $186.93. About 815,209 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) had a decrease of 9.04% in short interest. CHS’s SI was 18.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.04% from 20.19 million shares previously. With 3.26M avg volume, 6 days are for Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS)’s short sellers to cover CHS’s short positions. The SI to Chicos Fas Inc’s float is 14.96%. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 1.42M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Capex $60 Million to $70 Million; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 737 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru invested in 358 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 1,720 shares. Piedmont Advisors invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Weiss Multi accumulated 40,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,417 shares. Sandy Spring Bank reported 243 shares stake. Welch Forbes accumulated 0.02% or 3,519 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Clearbridge Invests Limited Com reported 222,146 shares. Products Prtnrs Llc accumulated 55,200 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 16,924 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 12,086 shares to 462,348 valued at $215.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 69,441 shares and now owns 3.15 million shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M also bought $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 16 analysts covering Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workday Inc has $23800 highest and $138 lowest target. $203.94’s average target is 9.10% above currents $186.93 stock price. Workday Inc had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $190 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Friday, March 1. Needham has “Buy” rating and $230 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $220 target. Jefferies maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $344.40 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market , and Soma. It has a 44.92 P/E ratio. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2.58 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 115,200 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.01% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 19,009 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 1.98 million shares. Principal Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 13,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Magnetar Fincl Llc owns 42,233 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 218,500 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Tru Com Lta has invested 0.03% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 745,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $4.75’s average target is 62.67% above currents $2.92 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4.5 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. Baker Gregory S had bought 2,000 shares worth $7,140 on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $100,298 were bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY.