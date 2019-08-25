Winslow Capital Management Lifted Position in Nike (NKE) as Market Valuation Rose; As Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Valuation Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Lowered by $760,000 Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45 million shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 69,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.39 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 163,109 shares to 967,565 shares, valued at $140.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 309,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech Inc has 2.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 25,457 shares. Field Main Bancshares reported 5,880 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 0.8% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lafayette Investments holds 0.15% or 2,210 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stadion Money Lc stated it has 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Charter Trust Company has 22,889 shares. Boston Advisors Lc accumulated 6,718 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt accumulated 29,485 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.61% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0.97% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Barr E S & has 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,333 shares. Moreover, Family Capital Trust has 0.21% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,675 shares. First Business Svcs Inc invested in 0.1% or 3,034 shares. Maverick Ltd has 0.46% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 182,430 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Lc has 0.84% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 176,059 shares. Blackrock invested in 85.79M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Robecosam Ag reported 71,137 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pdt Lc reported 105,606 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 3,875 shares. Alpha Windward Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hartford Financial holds 0.16% or 5,394 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Power Incorporated stated it has 4,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13.77 million shares. Choate accumulated 18,128 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins Co has invested 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Windward Capital Mgmt Ca holds 397,351 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).