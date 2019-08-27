Winslow Capital Management Lifted By $409.04 Million Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp A (BABA) Stake; Post Holdings (POST) Shorts Increased By 9.39%

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) stake by 86774.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 2.25 million shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 2.25M shares with $410.52 million value, up from 2,590 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A now has $430.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.52. About 5.15 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) had an increase of 9.39% in short interest. POST’s SI was 2.05 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.39% from 1.87 million shares previously. With 511,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)’s short sellers to cover POST’s short positions. The SI to Post Holdings Inc’s float is 3.27%. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 289,408 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 35.49% above currents $165.52 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $195 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 16 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.