Winslow Capital Management Increases Position in Adobe (ADBE); Portland Global Advisors Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $326,360

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 81,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568.50M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $282.89. About 1.88M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $183.15. About 451,254 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.02 million for 16.59 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25M and $300.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,437 shares to 303,717 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 15,400 shares to 73,000 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 73,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).