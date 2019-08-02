Winslow Capital Management Increases Holding in Nike (NKE); Bb&T Securities Cut Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position by $649,944 as Valuation Declined

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 9,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 328,798 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 338,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 3.26 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 69,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.39M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 6.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,342 shares to 35,201 shares, valued at $41.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 197,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 16.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 49,292 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $286.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 71,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.