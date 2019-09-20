Winslow Capital Management Increased By $31.68 Million Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding; Central European Media Enterprises LTD. – Class A (CETV) Shorts Increased By 26.2%

Central European Media Enterprises LTD. – Class A (NASDAQ:CETV) had an increase of 26.2% in short interest. CETV’s SI was 2.47 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.2% from 1.96 million shares previously. With 284,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Central European Media Enterprises LTD. – Class A (NASDAQ:CETV)’s short sellers to cover CETV’s short positions. The SI to Central European Media Enterprises LTD. – Class A’s float is 2.83%. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 145,537 shares traded. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) has risen 22.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CETV News: 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 469 MLN TERM LOAN EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023, FIVE YEARS FROM TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media 1Q Rev $139.2M; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD- QTRLY OIBDA INCREASED 45% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 26% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 30.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on April 27; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media 1Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD SAYS INCREASED CAPACITY OF EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO US$ 75 MLN AND MATURITY EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 12/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES – UNIT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SLOVENIA BROADBAND TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO JUNE 30, 2018; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA COMMENTS ON 2018 OUTLOOK ON ITS WEBSITE

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 13.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 182,068 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.55M shares with $269.77 million value, up from 1.36 million last quarter. Honeywell International now has $120.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $167.24. About 794,926 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.42 million shares or 0.14% less from 24.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated reported 1.72M shares stake. Susquehanna Group Inc Inc Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,283 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 308 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) for 238 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Com holds 318,778 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0% stake. 970,416 are held by Invesco. Art has invested 0.01% in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 555 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.73M shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 139,571 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 299,984 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV).

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment firm in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 91,577 shares to 3.06 million valued at $257.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 20,013 shares and now owns 644,823 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 13.46% above currents $167.24 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.