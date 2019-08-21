Winslow Capital Management Increased By $2.60 Million Its Centene (CNC) Position; Lowes Companies (LOW) Has 1 Sentiment

Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 485 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 483 sold and trimmed holdings in Lowes Companies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 578.56 million shares, down from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lowes Companies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 43 to 53 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 441 Increased: 357 New Position: 128.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 104.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 49,090 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 95,970 shares with $5.10M value, up from 46,880 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $19.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 1.51M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition

The stock increased 10.10% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 15.02M shares traded or 185.97% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $84.36 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 36.63 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc holds 34.87% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. for 972,591 shares. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owns 9.32 million shares or 15.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has 12.93% invested in the company for 153,600 shares. The New York-based Lionstone Capital Management Llc has invested 9.53% in the stock. Boys Arnold & Co Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 468,919 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Fortive Corporation stake by 526,337 shares to 2.23M valued at $186.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 832,007 shares and now owns 4.98M shares. Automatic Data Process (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was bought by BLUME JESSICA L..