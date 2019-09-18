Winslow Capital Management Holds Holding in Honeywell International (HON); Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined While Oppenheimer & Company Has Boosted Its Position

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 182,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269.77M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.59. About 1.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 53.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 18,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 53,151 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 34,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 1.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 2,950 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,084 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 801,130 shares. Perkins Coie has 14,690 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fin has 0.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 45,749 shares. Chilton Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.98% or 65,234 shares. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,053 shares. Crossvault Capital Limited Liability Com holds 4.21% or 49,229 shares. Wisconsin accumulated 24,620 shares. Cumberland Advsr Inc owns 1,470 shares. Cookson Peirce And accumulated 60,812 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,346 shares. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept reported 0.94% stake. John G Ullman Associates Inc has 1.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 48,782 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 72,692 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $203.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 921,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,580 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,249 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 0.3% or 80,487 shares. 8.88M were accumulated by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 6,014 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 166,697 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc reported 700 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Greenleaf Trust holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 5,009 shares. Hap Trading Llc holds 258,144 shares. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 18,057 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 878 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 30,498 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 605 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,042 shares.

