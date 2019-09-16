Winslow Capital Management Holding in Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) Has Decreased by $54.63 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Cut Holding by $7.04 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 19.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 337,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.36M, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91 million shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 50,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 94,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 6,800 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dynamic Mngmt Ltd has 5.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,510 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,600 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 6,816 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt invested in 2.03% or 146,170 shares. Triangle Wealth has 25,323 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 62,680 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Bollard Group Limited owns 23,644 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Utah-based Albion Gru Ut has invested 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Filament Ltd Co holds 4,701 shares. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 101,006 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0.05% or 350,813 shares. Finemark Bancorp & invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 61,490 shares to 133,609 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avalon Glob Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,500 shares. Axa holds 0.18% or 283,065 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.96M shares. Bartlett Com Ltd Liability stated it has 12 shares. Carroll reported 249 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Blackrock Inc owns 0.06% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 8.77 million shares. Gam Ag holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 45,725 shares. Bath Savings Company accumulated 2,325 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 7,032 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Captrust has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 85.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.