Winslow Capital Management Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Has Trimmed by $6.77 Million; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped Stake in Amerisourcebergen (Call) (ABC) as Stock Price Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (ABC) by 506.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 45,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 9,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 1.06 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 42,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.62 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 3.36 million shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Honeywell Technology Selected for PetroChina Guangdong Integrated Petrochemicals Facility – PRNewswire" on August 22, 2019

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36,789 shares to 928,492 shares, valued at $288.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari Nv.

