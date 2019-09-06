Winslow Capital Management Has Upped Nike (NKE) Position; Chicago Equity Partners Raised By $319,360 Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 4,990 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 62,540 shares with $4.04 million value, up from 57,550 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $3.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 56,471 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 69,559 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 5.85M shares with $492.39M value, up from 5.78M last quarter. Nike Inc now has $139.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.82. About 614,571 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 21.40% above currents $55.19 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. SunTrust upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) on Monday, March 25 to “Buy” rating.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity. 3,000 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares with value of $169,516 were bought by Smith Gary Dale.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cereal maker launches $400M stock buyback program – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TreeHouse Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 4,600 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1,088 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 254,627 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Amg Natl Trust Bank reported 6,344 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 33,983 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 1.23 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Blair William And Il holds 5,642 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,958 shares. Strs Ohio reported 5,260 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Llc invested in 1.33% or 21,409 shares. 56 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Group. Mason Street Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) stake by 20,440 shares to 72,080 valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) stake by 103,880 shares and now owns 23,480 shares. Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was reduced too.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 60,077 shares to 2.43 million valued at $571.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eventbrite Inc Cl A stake by 685,027 shares and now owns 945,407 shares. Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.63’s average target is 4.29% above currents $88.82 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 18. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. Needham maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer Inc accumulated 112 shares. Monroe Bank & Trust And Mi reported 0.09% stake. Korea Corporation reported 918,000 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has 829,029 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,918 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation owns 178,300 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,445 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt owns 126,637 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited owns 1.02M shares. Community Financial Services Ltd has 12,860 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 5,150 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,549 shares stake. Martin Currie has invested 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).