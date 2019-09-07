Winslow Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Centene (CNC) by $2.60 Million; Fox Cl A (FOXA) Holder Karpas Strategies Lowered Its Position by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Declined

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 2.51M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 27/03/2018 – FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX: COMMITTED TO RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – BEFORE REACHING A FINAL DECISION, SECRETARY OF STATE WILL CONSIDER FURTHER REPRESENTATIONS, WHICH ARE TO BE PROVIDED BY THURSDAY 24 MAY; 17/05/2018 – FOX NEWS – JAY WALLACE HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF FOX NEWS AND EXECUTIVE EDITOR; 12/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT BY UK TAKEOVER PANEL; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey Ubben Steps Dn From 21st Century Fox’s Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH TO ASSUME ROLE OF CO-CHAIRMAN FOR PROPOSED NEW FOX

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 104.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 49,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 95,970 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 46,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 11,514 shares to 482,149 shares, valued at $565.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 228,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,826 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited reported 3.89M shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 408,065 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parkside National Bank And Trust holds 20,230 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gru holds 0.06% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 14,500 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Spirit Of America Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 217,835 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Tru accumulated 4,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.81M shares. Prelude Ltd holds 277,263 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stifel Corporation owns 76,631 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tributary Management Lc holds 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 22,900 shares.

