Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in American Tower (AMT) as Shares Rose; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding Increased by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 1.06 million shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 55.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 924,407 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.16 million, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.1. About 1.89M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi accumulated 2.79% or 61,732 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,458 are owned by Wade G W And. The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fred Alger Inc reported 16,324 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 4.35M shares. Us State Bank De has 954,955 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 59,536 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,133 shares. Lincoln National Corp has 6,110 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.6% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,478 shares. Copeland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 25,088 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 37,330 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 26,009 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $492.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 0.88% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 673,195 shares. Orrstown Finance Service stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 29,502 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Park Circle Co invested in 44,500 shares or 4.74% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.32% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 3,845 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co invested in 270,546 shares or 0.63% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 170,307 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cwm invested in 60,492 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Schulhoff Inc has 1.54% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 19,183 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.12% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Nevada-based Navellier And Assoc has invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 3,192 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.15% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

