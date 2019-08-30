Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Stake By $39.94 Million; Acnb Has 2 Sentiment

Acnb Corp (ACNB) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 30 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 15 sold and trimmed stakes in Acnb Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.65 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Acnb Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 25 New Position: 5.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 112,185 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $385.82 million value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $128.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $294.19. About 1.32 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 2,382 shares traded. ACNB Corporation (ACNB) has risen 8.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACNB News: 26/03/2018 – ACNB CORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE; 26/03/2018 ACNB Corporation Declares and Increases Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 23c; 26/04/2018 – ACNB Corp 1Q EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – ACNB CORP QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ ACNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACNB); 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Dividend 15

More notable recent ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/24/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ACNB Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACNB Corporation Holds 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $238.74 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.4% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation for 5,542 shares. Financial Consulate Inc owns 20,812 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 37,674 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advisors Inc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,919 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $53,082 activity.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Company stated it has 68,292 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Lc has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,117 shares. Telemus Limited Com reported 8,828 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 165 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oakworth Cap has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 77 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 412 are owned by Peoples Svcs. Qci Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 25 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 150 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Magnetar Financial Limited Com accumulated 1,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.26% or 3,438 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 858 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 295,996 shares to 3.47M valued at $349.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3.49 million shares and now owns 3.50 million shares. Godaddy Inc Cl A was raised too.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 41.82% above currents $294.19 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Wolfe Research initiated the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $480 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Thursday, August 29. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $45100 target.