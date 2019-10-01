Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $34.79 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 118,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 756,273 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.10M, down from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 1.44 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 105,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.59M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $265.94. About 862,789 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 300,000 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $323.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 370,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 8,501 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,904 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Primecap Ca owns 4.97 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 534,585 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation invested in 1,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Homrich Berg has 3,359 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has 1.31% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bokf Na reported 34,079 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd has 21,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 27,922 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.35% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 77,136 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Com Lp has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.28 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68,829 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 1,591 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Argi Invest Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,091 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc holds 18,126 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 9,365 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Menta Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.27% or 2,440 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,534 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 747 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.06% or 8,396 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0.24% or 97,886 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,219 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com holds 3,256 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Llc has invested 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 162,873 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $317.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).