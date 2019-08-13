Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Expedia (EXPE) Stake by $3.47 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Oakmont Partners Has Cut Its Position by $301,265

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $294.37. About 946,140 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 29,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.64M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.06. About 552,677 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.28 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares to 121,327 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). National Asset has 7,822 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 5,275 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 2.18 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 36,144 shares. 829,242 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Cadence Management Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,857 are held by Thompson Management Inc. Lpl Fincl Lc has 190,653 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smithfield Tru invested in 0.06% or 2,196 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.41 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 615,192 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. American Int Grp holds 0.22% or 214,020 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 10 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 232,004 shares to 648,625 shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 294,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,561 shares. Strategic Svcs owns 38,412 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Nj owns 8,556 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 75,051 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Ltd Llc has 12,724 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 295,164 shares. 177,503 were accumulated by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Marco Invest Ltd Liability Company invested in 20,667 shares or 0.46% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Llp has invested 0.16% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd reported 7,666 shares. Moreover, Garde Cap has 0.09% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,549 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.39M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

