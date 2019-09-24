Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $8.85 Million; Stock Value Rose; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $40.93 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 16,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 474,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.67 million, down from 490,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $532.2. About 467,586 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 318,684 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.55 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 40,983 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,545 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 78,890 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 158,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company. Principal Gp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 206,453 shares. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 157,870 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 352,190 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 3,800 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication accumulated 0% or 5 shares. American Interest has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 31,573 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 589,744 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $788.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 171,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).