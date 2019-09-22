Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Automatic Data Process (ADP) Position; Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Process (ADP) stake by 3.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as Automatic Data Process (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.82 million shares with $300.79M value, down from 1.88 million last quarter. Automatic Data Process now has $69.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 8 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund. The funds in our database reported: 1.17 million shares, down from 1.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Liability has 3,562 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gradient Limited Co accumulated 122 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 1,400 shares. First Amer National Bank has 23,078 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Madison Hldgs Inc has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 33,647 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,673 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd. The California-based West Oak has invested 2.09% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shufro Rose Llc has 5,228 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance accumulated 4.15M shares or 0.85% of the stock. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 21,799 were reported by Art Ltd Liability.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.73% above currents $159.3 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $17800 target.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Fortive Corporation stake by 171,237 shares to 2.40M valued at $195.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr Rssll 1000 Grwt (IWF) stake by 5,476 shares and now owns 74,808 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund for 23,160 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 91,002 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.08% invested in the company for 67,244 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 164,985 shares.

