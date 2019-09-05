Winslow Capital Management Has Raised Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; U S Bancorp Del New (USB) Holder Strategic Advisors Lifted Its Position by $316,800 as Share Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 294,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 4.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470.05 million, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 4.11M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 3.03M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 125,000 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0.15% or 12,413 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 8.28 million shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company invested in 0.28% or 589,279 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 28,122 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 29,809 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation holds 68,208 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 3,825 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 148,653 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 903,999 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,200 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,150 shares. Welch Limited Liability invested in 957 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allstate Corporation reported 83,104 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 228,360 shares to 851,826 shares, valued at $212.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 60,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares to 21,548 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,226 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

