Winslow Capital Management Has Raised Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $11.40 Million; Stock Rose; Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 36,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 928,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.47M, up from 891,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 8,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 81,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 1.03 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,846 shares to 9,905 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,990 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Honored with Two Best of Show Awards at Interop Tokyo 2019 – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Enables Qualcomm to Demonstrate Industry’s First 5G Laptop with Integrated Modem at Computex – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keysight (KEYS) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Comerica Bank has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 7.59M are held by State Street. Three Peaks Management Ltd invested in 44,063 shares. Guggenheim Cap has 0.09% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 129,557 shares. Moors Cabot owns 17,600 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co invested in 958,000 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability holds 3,144 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 27,636 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management holds 4,692 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Meeder Asset owns 11,796 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.15M shares to 924,407 shares, valued at $182.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 151,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.87M shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 7,670 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 11 shares. Scott And Selber holds 1.04% or 6,408 shares. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated accumulated 1,650 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 432,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 17,216 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 51,271 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 16,310 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability owns 3,001 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,144 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1.26% or 10,421 shares. Wafra reported 33,712 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 19,544 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 394,846 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Five Runaway Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GILD vs. ILMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Personalis: Multibagger Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.