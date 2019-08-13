Winslow Capital Management Has Raised Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $11.40 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Masters Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $9.00 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 64.73 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHIMA POWER; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 36,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 928,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.47M, up from 891,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $290.34. About 746,943 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt holds 96,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge reported 45,239 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.25% or 5.09M shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 2.79 million are owned by Fjarde Ap. 125,201 are owned by Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management). 3,189 were reported by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co. Hilton Ltd Company accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 4,149 shares. Bb&T holds 560,401 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 26,779 shares in its portfolio. Cap Intl stated it has 28.11 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 514,523 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,223 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division reported 12,897 shares stake.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Facebook, Amazon, Gilead, Boeing, GE & more – CNBC” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Med Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 42,832 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $216.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 13,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited Com holds 0% or 167 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv Management holds 20,830 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.21% or 26,830 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whitebox Lc has 0.14% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 14,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 597 shares. Macquarie holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 306,502 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department reported 9,125 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Lc reported 0.12% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 175,065 shares. 186,174 are owned by Sei. Vident Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.7% or 41,597 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mngmt LP reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Brown Advisory holds 200,689 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 0.22% or 15,338 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happens If Pacific Biosciences Isn’t Acquired By Illumina? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Illumina Tumbled 18.7% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.