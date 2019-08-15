Winslow Capital Management Has Lifted Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position By $35.09 Million; LM Funding America (LMFA) Shorts Decreased By 3.4%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) had a decrease of 3.4% in short interest. LMFA’s SI was 142,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.4% from 147,200 shares previously. With 54,300 avg volume, 3 days are for LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s short sellers to cover LMFA’s short positions. The SI to LM Funding America Inc’s float is 6.38%. The stock decreased 10.75% or $0.1021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.848. About 43,038 shares traded. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) has declined 71.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.03% the S&P500.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 18.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 272,003 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.74 million shares with $225.94 million value, up from 1.47M last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $105.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.77. About 2.16M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020592 Company: LILLY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Phase 3 Study of Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for $50 A Share Cash; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Surv; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 21.28% above currents $109.77 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $129 target. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Advsr Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 25,784 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 2.80M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Serv has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 3,000 shares. Personal Corp, California-based fund reported 19,770 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.83% or 11,537 shares. Bellecapital Ltd invested in 0.42% or 5,119 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 4,781 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has 5,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 16,254 shares. Becker Capital Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,816 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 36,093 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.22M worth of stock or 195,000 shares. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 55,818 shares to 2.22 million valued at $225.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 11,077 shares and now owns 475,904 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

More notable recent LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LM Funding Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LM Funding Announces Postponement of Special Stockholder Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LM Funding Announces Share Consolidation Nasdaq:LMFA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. The company has market cap of $2.63 million. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.