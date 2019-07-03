Winslow Capital Management Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Ashland (ASH) Sentiment Is 2

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 19.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 300,382 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.85M shares with $492.49M value, up from 1.55 million last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $148.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Ashland Inc (ASH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 2 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 1 decreased and sold equity positions in Ashland Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 136,335 shares, up from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ashland Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 142,197 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has declined 1.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – ASH TO TAKE ACTIONS TO END STRANDED COSTS FROM POTENTIAL SALE; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Intends to Evaluate All Options Concerning BDO Assets, Including Potential Sale; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND SAYS ON TRACK TO DIVEST ASSETS THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Its Composites Segment; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EBITDA $179M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASH); 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global 20.6% Owned by Hedge Funds

Analysts await Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ASH’s profit will be $53.66 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 68.62 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 11,990 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.1% invested in the company for 3,200 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Todd Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,606 shares.

More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ashland Global Holdings Inc.. (ASH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M on Thursday, January 24. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million on Thursday, January 24. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M.

Among 18 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Adobe had 33 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $34000 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BHP, Foot Locker, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Illustrates Why the Cloud Is a Good Place to Be – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.