Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding By $46.77 Million; Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. See Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) stake by 12.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 171,317 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.19 million shares with $325.90M value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific now has $114.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $280.11. About 711,576 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 371,369 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 205,659 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 15,070 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 107,172 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 193,243 shares. 84,717 were accumulated by Prudential. 15,995 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Transamerica Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Com holds 4.38% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 4.82M shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Blair William & Il holds 0% or 15,279 shares. Cap Ww Invsts, California-based fund reported 915,285 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 75,329 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 1,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 150,018 shares.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Legg Mason (LM) Tops Q1 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. BTIG Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 25. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 24.32 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 300,382 shares to 1.85 million valued at $492.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari Nv stake by 109,747 shares and now owns 2.28 million shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cohen Cap Management Inc has 5.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). M Holdg Securities has invested 0.29% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 14,742 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd reported 1,005 shares. Heritage accumulated 0.55% or 33,775 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 43,659 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd reported 5.29 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Btr Management owns 56,636 shares. Lifeplan Group owns 80 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Llc owns 1,770 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 99,339 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc holds 4.05% or 89,477 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 1.57M shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 1.15 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 0.65% or 87,972 shares in its portfolio.