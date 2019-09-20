Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Moodys (MCO) Position; Semtech (SMTC) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 18.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 342,593 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.55 million shares with $303.31 million value, down from 1.90M last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $41.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $217.02. About 185,076 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-1 Short Term Rating To Eur50 Million Rennes Ville’s Neu Cp Programme; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO OCONOMOWOC AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, Wl’S GO BONDS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Gkn’s Outlook To Negative, Baa3 Ratings Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Marubeni’s Us Dollar Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tep’s Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms William Hill’s Ba1 Ratings And Changes The Outlook To Negative; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CF RTG TO ATOTECH UK TOPCO, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes Of Cold 2017-ICE3; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Caregroup’s (MA) Ser. J (2018); Outlook Stable

Semtech Corp (SMTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 100 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 94 decreased and sold holdings in Semtech Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 63.99 million shares, up from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Semtech Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 59 Increased: 68 New Position: 32.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.40M for 27.54 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -5.42% below currents $217.02 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 193,385 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vanguard Gp holds 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 14.96M shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 121,051 shares. 40,957 were reported by Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk). 1.58M were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. 14,253 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 23,927 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 67,582 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Horizon Investments Lc stated it has 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lord Abbett Lc invested in 25,875 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 131,638 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 73.27 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 42.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $19.30 million for 41.12 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.