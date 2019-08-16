Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased By $5.63 Million Its Costar Group (CSGP) Stake; Westpac Banking Trimmed Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stake

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 9.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 23,381 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 216,062 shares with $30.80B value, down from 239,443 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $16.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $147.55. About 261,123 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 12,086 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 462,348 shares with $215.65 million value, down from 474,434 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $22.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $615.15. About 70,041 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.66 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,205 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc reported 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 16,321 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 623 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 797 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,768 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Liability owns 92,376 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Morgan Stanley stated it has 88,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn owns 21,050 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested in 1,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 152 shares.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SAIC vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group has $52500 highest and $46000 lowest target. $499.25’s average target is -18.84% below currents $615.15 stock price. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $512 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27.

Among 4 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alexandria Equities has $16200 highest and $132 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -2.24% below currents $147.55 stock price. Alexandria Equities had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,897 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 12,179 are owned by Hartford Management. 1.86M were reported by Northern Trust. 89,631 are owned by Citadel Advisors Llc. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 900 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Btim Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,965 shares. Westfield Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% or 479,622 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 121,989 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,738 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 0% or 2 shares.