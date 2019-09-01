Winslow Capital Management Has Cut Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $4.18 Million; Tesla (TSLA) Stake Held by Institute For Wealth Management Llc

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 9,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 408,061 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.76M, down from 417,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 424,688 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla Bonds Inch Up After Production Report; 06/03/2018 – Tesla Losing Top Spot in Solar to Sunrun as Musk Shifts Gears; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 23/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized media companies; 05/04/2018 – CleanTechnica: Volkswagen of America Appoints Ex-Tesla Manager As Vice President Of NAR-G4 Team; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: California opens probe into workplace safety at #Tesla’s Fremont factory; 08/03/2018 – Tesla: Accounting Chief Eric Branderiz Left Company for Personal Reasons; 15/05/2018 – Trading News: [RTRS] – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 03/04/2018 – TESLA – ABLE TO DOUBLE WEEKLY MODEL 3 PRODUCTION RATE DURING QTR BY ADDRESSING BOTTLENECKS, INCLUDING SEVERAL SHORT FACTORY SHUTDOWNS TO UPGRADE EQUIPMENT; 26/05/2018 – China contributed around 17 percent of Tesla’s total revenue in 2017 and the electric carmaker has said it plans to build a gigafactory in the country

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $598.31M for 20.23 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49,090 shares to 95,970 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 4,013 shares to 10,114 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

