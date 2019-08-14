Winslow Capital Management Has Cut Its Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) Holding; Last Week Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering Diageo PLC (LON:DGE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diageo PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was downgraded by Kepler Cheuvreux on Tuesday, July 9 to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) rating on Friday, July 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 3870 target. Bernstein maintained it with “Underperform” rating and GBX 2850 target in Monday, April 8 report. Investec downgraded it to “Sell” rating and GBX 2950 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 24. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 3. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 3315 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. See Diageo plc (LON:DGE) latest ratings:

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) stake by 18.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 371,232 shares as Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $214.44M value, down from 2.06M last quarter. Veeva Systems Inc Cl A now has $23.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $157. About 690,621 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of 80.73 billion GBP. The firm offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. It has a 26.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

The stock increased 0.22% or GBX 7.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3407. About 3.52M shares traded. Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Diageo plc (LON:DGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: More Gin, But Easy on the Tonic Please – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should Diageo plc’s (LON:DGE) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Diageo plc’s (LON:DGE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (LON:DGE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Diageo plc’s (LON:DGE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, May 30. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by JMP Securities. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 10 with “Buy”. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 103.29 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 295,996 shares to 3.47 million valued at $349.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3.49 million shares and now owns 3.50M shares. Ferrari Nv was raised too.