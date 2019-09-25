Winslow Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Workday (WDAY) by $4.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 19,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 628,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.28M, down from 648,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 2.13M shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 941,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.32M, down from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 1.60M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 19/03/2018 – HSBC to Issue up to US$1.925 Billion Worth of Securities at 6.5%; 14/05/2018 – HSBC says it’s made the world’s first trade finance transaction using blockchain; 15/03/2018 – 60NT: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank PLC Early Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – Pennon Group signs green loan with HSBC for water treatment investment; 04/05/2018 – HSBC FD: NORTH AMERICA UNIT INCLUDED $900M LEGAL PROVISION; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 26/03/2018 – HSBC WILL PROVIDE FOSUN W/ A RANGE OF WORLDWIDE FINL SERVICES; 13/05/2018 – HSBC trade finance transaction opens door for blockchain in $9tn market; 29/05/2018 – UMBERTO GIACOMETTI SAID TO HAVE QUIT HSBC FOR NOMURA: FIN. NEWS

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.24 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 600,338 shares to 632,366 shares, valued at $23.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc by 88,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 182,068 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $269.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 67,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 23,607 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated has 1.36 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 17,007 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 28,673 shares. Sei has 138,023 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 52,803 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Management Corp. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 177,380 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). D E Shaw & Company accumulated 83,419 shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 27,797 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com invested in 1,700 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 2,299 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,526 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.