Winslow Capital Management Has Cut Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $5.64 Million; Shares Declined; Algert Global Trimmed Its Stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by $672,282

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 70.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 19,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 8,459 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 28,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 20,893 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 55,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.23 million, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy Allied Motion Technologies as Defense Spending Soars – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 17, 2019 : SFS, QCOM, NIO, UXIN, ERIC, INTC, ACB, NFLX, COLD, S, SQQQ, UN – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Dividend Information – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares to 59,718 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49,090 shares to 95,970 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

