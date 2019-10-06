Winslow Capital Management Has Cut Its Automatic Data Process (ADP) Position; Fitbit Class A (FIT) Shorts Up By 3.84%

Fitbit Inc Class A (NYSE:FIT) had an increase of 3.84% in short interest. FIT’s SI was 24.95M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.84% from 24.03 million shares previously. With 4.57 million avg volume, 6 days are for Fitbit Inc Class A (NYSE:FIT)’s short sellers to cover FIT’s short positions. The SI to Fitbit Inc Class A’s float is 11.62%. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 7.49M shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has declined 26.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FIT News: 30/04/2018 – Fitbit plans to use Google’s Cloud Healthcare API to connect user data with electronic medical records and allow doctors and patients to better track chronic conditions; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit launches fitness tracker for kids and female-focused watch; 06/03/2018 – Brad Fluegel Joins Fitbit, Inc.’s Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 16/05/2018 – Fitbit Versa Review; 09/05/2018 – Fitbit Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 9 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fitbit Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIT); 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – FITBIT TO MOVE TO GOOGLE’S CLOUD PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Fitbit Announces Global Availability of Fitbit Versa

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Process (ADP) stake by 3.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as Automatic Data Process (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.82M shares with $300.79M value, down from 1.88M last quarter. Automatic Data Process now has $68.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company has market cap of $982.97 million. The firm offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.81% above currents $159.17 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.

