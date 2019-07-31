Winslow Capital Management Has Cut Expedia (EXPE) Holding by $3.47 Million as Shares Declined; Clean Yield Group Has Cut United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $443,445 as Share Price Declined

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 29,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.64M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 2.36M shares traded or 37.68% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 3,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,849 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 7,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.81. About 3.24 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: HPQ, EXPE, FL – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Expedia (EXPE) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ILMN, EXPE, ZBH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company holds 375,512 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,744 shares. Zweig invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 322,051 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 77,216 are owned by Prtn Ltd Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 591 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 1.39M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 33,684 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 15,483 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 10,538 shares. 1.56 million were accumulated by Boston Partners. Marco Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.46% or 20,667 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.12M for 9.19 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49,090 shares to 95,970 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 232,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bp Plc holds 0.32% or 73,000 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.46% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 33,376 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 584,944 shares stake. First Manhattan invested in 0.14% or 214,295 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 3.59M are owned by Primecap Management Communications Ca. First Finance Bancorporation, Alabama-based fund reported 11,109 shares. Comerica Natl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 444,915 shares. 1.00 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Culbertson A N & holds 26,697 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability stated it has 60,205 shares. 2,366 are held by Ims Capital. Motco stated it has 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guyasuta Advsr invested in 100,523 shares or 1.25% of the stock.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.54 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.