Winslow Capital Management Has Boosted By $409.04 Million Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp A (BABA) Position; Seacoast Banking of Florida (SBCF) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) stake by 86774.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 2.25 million shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 2.25 million shares with $410.52 million value, up from 2,590 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A now has $451.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Friday, June 21 report. FBR Capital maintained Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. See Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) latest ratings:

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 17.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.02% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Us Bank De reported 20 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 79,167 shares. Banc Funds Co Lc holds 438,639 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 383,185 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Llc invested in 0% or 120,294 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 33,406 shares. Everence Capital Management accumulated 8,510 shares. 20,479 are held by Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership. State Common Retirement Fund holds 74,553 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 852,918 shares. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 67,640 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 43,533 shares. 433,614 are owned by Principal Fincl Gru.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $393,841 activity. CROSS CHARLES K JR. also sold $136,228 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares. Another trade for 4,414 shares valued at $121,385 was sold by Shaffer Charles M.

