Winslow Capital Management Decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding By $62.01 Million; Shorts at GOEASY LTD COMMON SHARES (EHMEF) Raised By 0.98%

GOEASY LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had an increase of 0.98% in short interest. EHMEF’s SI was 475,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.98% from 470,400 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 140 days are for GOEASY LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)’s short sellers to cover EHMEF’s short positions. It closed at $42.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 24.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 340,702 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.05M shares with $191.45 million value, down from 1.39M last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $48.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $175.62. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $205 target. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.02 million for 16.82 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3.49 million shares to 3.50 million valued at $583.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 5,181 shares and now owns 664,836 shares. Ferrari Nv was raised too.

