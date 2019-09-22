Winslow Capital Management Decreased Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position by $8.87 Million; Hahn Capital Management Lowered Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $5.76 Billion as Valuation Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 75,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.56M, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 3.56 million shares traded or 126.89% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 34,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 249,410 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.96 billion, down from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.85. About 280,980 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd has 100,996 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 29,639 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt Communication. Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 5,595 shares. C Grp Hldg A S, Denmark-based fund reported 178,932 shares. 51,454 are owned by Northeast Management. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 495,179 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability reported 608,604 shares. 689,801 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0.01% or 66,545 shares. Hodges Mgmt invested in 2.02% or 157,770 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 4,660 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rafferty Asset Ltd Com reported 45,260 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 157,026 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $330.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 162,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Stock Snapped Right Back Into Place – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Guardant Health Is the Best Healthcare Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Exact Sciences vs. Illumina – Nasdaq” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences Q1 revenue up 79%; Cologuard volume up 79% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.31 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Paloma Mngmt Com has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 101,808 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 1,803 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 38,480 were accumulated by Chase Investment Counsel Corporation. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,435 shares in its portfolio. 1,508 are owned by Pinnacle Prtn Inc. Bluecrest Management Limited owns 3,200 shares. Voloridge Management Llc owns 6,791 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 6,898 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 79,515 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us reported 257,982 shares.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.